Obert Mpofu evicts Esidakeni farm workers

Zanu PF Secretary for Administration, Dr Obert Mpofu, has started evicting farm workers employed by human rights advocate, Siphosami Malunga and his business partners Zephaniah Dhlamini and Charles Moyo from Esidakeni Farm in Nyamandlovu.