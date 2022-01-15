Pause in Zimbabwe Trial of Freelance Reporter for The Times

A trial in Zimbabwe of a freelance reporter working for The New York Times, a case viewed as a litmus test of press freedom in the southern African country, paused on Friday after three days that included testimony by a chief witness for the state, who could not produce the documents at the heart of the case.

The reporter, Jeffrey Moyo, 37, has been accused of fabricating accreditation documents for two Times journalists, Christina Goldbaum and João Silva, who flew from South Africa to the southwestern Zimbabwe city of Bulawayo last May for a reporting trip.

They were ordered expelled after a few days. Mr. Moyo was arrested and charged a few weeks later, and could face up to ten years in prison, a fine, or both. He has pleaded innocent.

The trial in Bulawayo, which began Wednesday and initially had been expected to last four days, will resume on Feb. 14. Lawyers for Mr. Moyo attributed the adjournment to procedural delays at the outset of the trial, scheduling conflicts, and longer-than-expected witness testimony and cross-examination.