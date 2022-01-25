20:01 by Pindula News Have your say: RBZ Forex Auction Results – 25 January 2022

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Data released by the central bank following the forex auction conducted on Tuesday, 25 January 2021 indicates that the local currency fell by $2.5995 against the US dollar. This week the weighted average was US$1: ZWL$115.4223 down from the 18 January rate that stood at US$1: ZWL$112.8228. In total, US$38 775 772.07 was allotted this week,