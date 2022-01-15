16:06 by Own Correspondent Have your say: “Teachers’ arrest a manifestation of the weaponization of the law in Zimbabwe”

The recent arrest and torture of Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Spokesperson, Obert Maaraure who also serves as the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) President and 15 other teachers who were protesting against meagre salaries in the capital is a manifestation of the weaponization of the law in Zimbabwe, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition chairperson, Peter Mutasa has said.