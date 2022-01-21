ZACC Conducts Rapid Spot Check At Central Vehicle Registry

Motorists and members of the public accuse CVR of corruption in the issuance of number plates and driver’s licences.
In a statement, ZACC said it had carried out the rapid spot check on whether CVR was complying with set procedures in response to a public outcry about alleged corruption. Part of the statement read:
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ZACC) Compliance and Systems Review Department conducted a rapid spot check at the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) on 20 January 2022.
The exercise is in response to a public outcry about alleged corrupt practices and inefficiencies by the department.
This includes, among other things, unjustified delays in the issuance of vehicle number plates, licence discs and replacement of lost driver’s licences.
The commission will be regularly updating the Zimbabwean citizens on the outcomes of the exercise.
Reports indicate that there is a backlog in both the issuance of driving licence discs and vehicle number plates dating back to 2018.
Early this week, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona toured CVR head office in Harare. Speaking after the tour, Mhona said:
I visited the CVR offices to understand why people are failing to get number plates on time.
As the Second Republic, we are saying we have enough plates in stock and no one should pay extra money to get them.
I am concerned that some motorists who applied for number plates last year are yet to receive them, but some who applied recently already have the number plates.
We are going to decisively deal with this issue.