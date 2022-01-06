13:58 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: ZANU PF internal polls prove party not only a national security threat but a danger unto itself!

It is so laughable listening to ruling ZANU PF leaders touting its just ended provincial elections as a sign of "democracy at work", and even going as far as ridiculously lauding them as a "resounding success", with no one having been a loser since this was "healthy contestation".