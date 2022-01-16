ZEC urges prospective by-election candidates to pre-lodge nomination papers

The country has a total of 133 elective vacancies, which comprise 28 parliamentary seats and 105 council seats emanating from recalls, deaths and dismissals.
Last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed January 26 and March 26 as the dates for the sitting of nomination courts, to receive names of the candidates, and polling, respectively.
Addressing journalists during a press conference in Victoria Falls Thursday, ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba urged would-be candidates for the imminent polls to lodge their nomination papers in advance.
“The proclamation of National Assembly vacancies fixed the respective provincial magistrate courts as the nomination court venues while the commission fixed the nomination court venues for the ward vacancies at the respective Council boardrooms,” she said.
“Aspiring candidates can now collect and lodge their nomination forms at the commission offices in their provinces and districts. The nomination forms are also available on the commission website on www.zec.org. Potential candidates are encouraged to pre lodge their nomination papers to decongest the nomination courts. This can be done in the respective ZEC provinces and districts.”
In the past, general polls nomination courts were overwhelmed resulting in them sitting until the early hours of the following day.