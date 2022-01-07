6:35 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Zim court dismisses Chilonga eviction challenge

HIGH Court Judge Justice Joseph Mafusire on Thursday 6 January 2022 dismissed an application filed by some Chilonga villagers challenging some provisions of Sections 4 and Section 6(1)(b) of the Communal Land Act, which vests rural land in the President and seeking to stop government’s plans to evict them so as to set an agricultural venture on 12 940 hectares.