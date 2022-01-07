8:07 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabwe regime tarnishing country’s image and turning us into laughing stock

Each and every morning I follow a predictable routine - wake up, go into private prayer with my Creator Jehovah God before interacting with anyone else, engage with my family, start preparing breakfast (as I am the cook of the home), whilst simultaneously watching the morning news on both local and international channels, and writing an article should I feel the inspiration to express something.