Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Condemns Inter-Party Political Violence

It is regrettable that ahead of the March 26 by-elections, we continue to witness acts of political violence emanating from the unholy alliance between law enforcement agents and the ruling party, Zanu PF.
Such a scenario has created an uneven playing ground ahead of the March 26 by-elections and the 2023 national elections.
We deplore the partisan conduct of law enforcement agents and reiterate that law enforcement agents should be apolitical in their conduct of duty.
In this regard, we implore law enforcement agents to investigate all acts of political violence and bring perpetrators to book.
As the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, we will continue with engagements at the local, regional and international level to ensure credible polls and respect for fundamental human rights in Zimbabwe.