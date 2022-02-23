19:42 by CITE Have your say: Esidakeni Farm owners demand compensation

Esidakeni Farm Esidakeni, also known as Kershelmar Farms (Private) Limited is owned by Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) director, Siphosami Malunga, Zephaniah Dhlamini and Charles Moyo. Malunga, Dhlamini and Moyo bought the farm in 2017 from former white farmers but are struggling to retain ownership as the state acquired the farm in 2020