Muchinguri sweats over army deliquency

The Supreme Court is scheduled to preside over the matter at 9:30 AM
at Mashonganyika building in Harare.
Muchunguri who is represented by Advocate Lewis Uriri wants the
Supreme Court to overturn a High Court ruling dismissing her appeal
against the decision of the Magistrates Court on an exception which
she filed on Harare resident Kudzai Makunde’s summons.
Makunde, who is represented by Advocate Taona Nyamakura instructed by
Tinomuda Shoko of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, filed summons at
Harare Magistrates (Civil) Court in 2019 suing Muchinguri, Home
Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Hon. Kazembe Kazembe and
Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga for
violating his fundamental rights.
Makunde was assaulted by a group of armed soldiers and police officers
numbering about 50 while on his way home from visiting his brother in
Tafara high-density in Harare on 14 January 2019 during
anti-government protests over fuel price hike.
Shoko and Nyamakura stated that Makunde was ordered to lie on the
ground and assaulted with wooden logs on his back and thighs and was
also kicked all over his body.
Makunde, Shoko and Nyamakura said, was ordered to remove some burning
tyres, rocks and a broken down vehicle that was on the road resulting
in him sustaining some injuries of which he was hospitalised.
In her appeal, the Defence, Security and War Veterans Minister is
arguing that Makunde’s summons in which he sought compensation for
violation of his fundamental rights did not identify the alleged
perpetrators by their names and did not disclose a cause of action
based on vicarious liability against her.
Muchinguri argued that Makunde’s alleged failure to disclose the
identities of the perpetrators was fatal to his cause of action.
Makunde had argued that the soldiers who assaulted him were employed
by Ministry of Defence, Security and War Veterans and they were acting
within the course and scope of their employment.
Muchinguri defended soldiers from committing the offence and instead
indicated that some ZRP officers could have assaulted Makunde and also
claimed that he could have been beaten by some criminals masquerading
as soldiers.
But the Harare resident insists that Muchinguri, Hon. Kazembe and
Matanga are in charge of deploying their subordinates and hence they
know the identities of their members who operated at specific points
on 14 January 2019.
Makunde argued that once he made an allegation against soldiers,
Muchinguri had a duty to investigate the issue and to identify her
members who perpetrated the unlawful acts as well as to discipline
them.