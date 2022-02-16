9:55 by Bulawayo24 Have your say: Zanu-PF aspiring MP arrested

POLICE have arrested Zanu-PF aspiring candidate for Binga North National Assembly constituency, Kuda Mavula Munsaka after he led a 25-man gang which stormed a fishing camp in Binga demanding release of five boats which had been confiscated by Zimparks rangers during a raid on illegal kapenta fisheries on the Zambezi River.