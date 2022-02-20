7:49 by NewsHawks Have your say: Zanu PF Rams On Brickwall In Zambia

Rattled by the rise of Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CC) and its close relations with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema’s ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), a Zanu PF delegation led by Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu this week visited Lusaka to manage – and hopefully improve – frosty diplomatic ties.