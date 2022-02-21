19:03 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: ZBC has historically always been tool of oppression which never spoke for suffering majority

Not surprisingly, the disgracefully lopsided and seriously flawed propaganda piece flighted by the state-controlled ZTV (Zimbabwe Television), on the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Star Rally, held yesterday February 20, 2022 - a report fraught with unimaginable lies and deceit - has attracted the furore and utter disgust of Zimbabweans.