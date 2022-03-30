15:19 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: If only my father were still alive to see what Zimbabwe has done to his wife!

My dear elderly mother, in her moments of weariness, despondency, and desperation - which, appear to increase with maddening frequency, as the unbearable and burdensome situation in Zimbabwe worsens by the day - had become fond (for lack of a better word) of sighing the Shona adages, "vakafa hapana chavakaona", and "vakafa vakazorora'.