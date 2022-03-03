Persecution of citizens plumbs new depths in Nyanga

The traditional leader recently took the unprecedented and bizarre
decision in which he ordered an 85 year-old villager, Munashe Makunura
of Tamunesa village, to pay US$20, four goats and two chickens after
faulting him for allowing his grandson, who had visited him, to wear a
red cap, a practice which is outlawed by Misheck Dirorimwe, the
Village Head.
In his jurisdiction, the Village Head does not allow his subjects to
wear anything red from the month of September to June.
Makunura, who was convicted and sentenced by Dirorimwe on 7 January
2022, was also charged for undermining authority of the Village Head
by not presenting himself at a primary court session, where he was
supposed to answer to the frivolous charges.
Makunura has now engaged two legal practitioners Kelvin Kabaya and
Peggy Tavagadza of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who are in the
process of drafting an appeal seeking to set aside the odd decision of
the primary court.