Public Hearings – Amendment of State Universities Statutes Bill

Public Hearings Monday 14th to Friday 18th March on
Amendment of State Universities Statutes Bill
The Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development will conduct public hearings on the above two Bills from Monday to Friday this week. The programme is as shown in the following table:
|DATE
|TIME
|PLACE
|VENUE
|Monday 14 March
|1000-1200hrs
|LUPANE
|Lupane State University
|1400-1600hrs
|BULAWAYO
|National University of Science
Education [NUST]
|Tuesday 15 March
|1000-1200hrs
|GWERU
|Midlands State University
(Gweru Main Campus)
|Wednesday
16 March
2022
|1000-1200hrs
|MASVINGO
|Great Zimbabwe University
(Masvingo Main Campus)
|Thursday
17 March
|1000-1200hrs
|MUTARE
|Manicaland State University
of Applied Sciences
|Friday
18 March
|1000-1200hrs
|HARARE
|University of Zimbabwe
ALL THOSE WHO WILL BE WEARING MILITARY UNIFORMS, SIGNS OF RANKS, FLAGS OR BADGES AND POLITICAL PARTY REGALIA WILL NOT HAVE ACCESS TO THE PUBLIC HEARING.
The public hearings will at all times comply with the Ministry of Health and child Care COVID 19 Regulations regarding the observing of social distancing, sanitization, temperature screening and wearing of facial masks.
All members of the public are urged to observe these requirements which will be monitored by the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare teams.
The public, interested groups, organisations are invited to attend these public hearings.
Written Submissions
Written submissions and correspondences are welcome and should be addressed to:
The Clerk of Parliament
Attention: Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation,
Science and Technology Development
P.O Box CY 298
Causeway, Harare
Submissions can also be made by email through: [email protected]
Queries
For further information or clarification please call the numbers below and speak to the following officers :
Mr Mugariri (Committee Clerk)
Mrs E. Huwa (Public Relations Officer)
Telephone ( 0242) 700181-8 252936-50
Tollfree 07181825124 [Netone] or 08014419 [landline].
Fax ( 0242) 252935
Veritas Documents Available
The following relevant documents are available on the Veritas website via the links indicated:
Amendment of State Universities Statutes Bill [link]
Veritas summary of the effect of the Bill and critical comments on it in Bill Watch 3/2022 [link].
