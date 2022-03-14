14.3.2022 7:10
Public Hearings – Amendment of State Universities Statutes Bill

Midlands State University

Public Hearings Monday 14th to Friday 18th March on

Amendment of State Universities Statutes Bill

The Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development will conduct public hearings on the above two Bills from Monday to Friday this week.  The programme is as shown in the following table:

DATE TIME PLACE VENUE
Monday 14 March 1000-1200hrs LUPANE Lupane State University
1400-1600hrs BULAWAYO National University of Science
Education [NUST]
Tuesday 15 March 1000-1200hrs GWERU Midlands State University
(Gweru Main Campus)
Wednesday
16 March

2022

 1000-1200hrs MASVINGO Great Zimbabwe University
(Masvingo Main Campus)
Thursday
17 March		 1000-1200hrs MUTARE Manicaland State University
of Applied Sciences
Friday
18 March		 1000-1200hrs HARARE University of Zimbabwe

ALL THOSE WHO WILL BE WEARING MILITARY UNIFORMS, SIGNS OF RANKS, FLAGS OR BADGES AND POLITICAL PARTY REGALIA WILL NOT HAVE ACCESS TO THE PUBLIC HEARING.

The public hearings will at all times comply with the Ministry of Health and child Care COVID 19 Regulations regarding the observing of social distancing, sanitization, temperature screening and wearing of facial masks.

All members of the public are urged to observe these requirements which will be monitored by the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare teams.

The public, interested groups, organisations are invited to attend these public hearings.

Written Submissions

Written submissions and correspondences are welcome and should be addressed to:

The Clerk of Parliament

Attention: Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation,
Science and Technology Development

P.O Box CY 298

Causeway, Harare

Submissions can also be made by email through: [email protected]

Queries

For further information or clarification please call the numbers below and speak to the following officers :

Mr Mugariri (Committee Clerk)

Mrs E. Huwa (Public Relations Officer)

Telephone ( 0242) 700181-8 252936-50

Tollfree 07181825124 [Netone] or  08014419 [landline].

Fax ( 0242) 252935

