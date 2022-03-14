Public Hearings on Health Service Amendment Bill

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 6/2022
Public Hearings Monday 14th to Friday 18 March
on Health Service Amendment Bill
The Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care will hold public hearings on the above Bill this week. The committee will split into two teams which will cover various places in Zimbabwe from Monday 14th to Friday 18th March 2022 as shown in the tables in the attached notice supplied by Parliament. The two teams will cover all provinces in the country between them. Team 1 will start with a hearing in Chinhoyi from 10.30 am on Monday to 12 noon. Team 2 will start with a hearing in Masvingo from 11 am to 1 pm, as more fully shown in the following tables: TEAM 1
|DATE
|TIME
|PLACE
|VENUE
|Monday 14 March
|1030hrs-1330hrs
|CHINHOYI
|CUT Hotel
|Tuesday 15 March
|1000hrs-1300hrs
|GWERU
|Gweru Main Theatre Hall
|Wednesday 16 March
|1000hrs-1300hrs
|GWANDA
|Mishie’s Gwanda Hotel
|Thursday 17 March
|1400hrs-1700hrs
|VICTORIA FALLS
|A’Zambezi River Lodge
|Friday 18 March
|1400hrs-1700hrs
|BULAWAYO
|Selbourne Hotel
TEAM 2
|DATE
|TIME
|ACTIVITY
|VENUE
|Monday 14 March
|1000hrs-1300hrs
|MASVINGO
|Flamboyant Hotel
|Tuesday 15 March
|1000hrs-1300hrs
|MUTARE
|Mutare Hall
|Wednesday 16 March
|1000hrs -1300hrs
|MARONDERA
|Hope/Fay Hotel
|Thursday 17 March
|1100-1330hrs
|BINDURA
|Hala Hotel
|Friday 18 March
|1000hrs-1400hrs
|HARARE
|Ambassador Hotel
Written Submissions and Queries
Parliament’s notice of the public hearings [attached] deals fully with how to make written submissions on the Bill [including by email] and to which officers of Parliament to address queries.
Veritas Documents Available
The following relevant documents are available on the Veritas website via the links indicated:
Health Service Act [link]
The Bill [link]
Veritas summary of the effect of the Bill and comments on it in Bill Watch /2022 [link].
