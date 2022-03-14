14.3.2022 6:52
Public Hearings on Health Service Amendment Bill

BILL WATCH

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 6/2022

Public Hearings Monday 14th to Friday 18 March

on Health Service Amendment Bill

The Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care will hold public hearings on the above Bill this week.  The committee will split into two teams which will cover various places in Zimbabwe from Monday 14th to Friday 18th March 2022 as shown in the tables in the attached notice supplied by Parliament.  The two teams will cover all provinces in the country between them.  Team 1 will start with a hearing in Chinhoyi from 10.30 am on Monday to 12 noon.  Team 2 will start with a hearing  in Masvingo from 11 am to 1 pm, as more fully shown in the following tables: TEAM 1

DATE TIME PLACE VENUE
Monday 14 March 1030hrs-1330hrs CHINHOYI CUT Hotel
Tuesday 15 March 1000hrs-1300hrs GWERU Gweru Main Theatre Hall
Wednesday 16 March

 

 1000hrs-1300hrs GWANDA Mishie’s Gwanda Hotel
Thursday 17 March 1400hrs-1700hrs VICTORIA FALLS A’Zambezi River Lodge
Friday 18 March 1400hrs-1700hrs BULAWAYO Selbourne Hotel

TEAM 2

DATE TIME ACTIVITY VENUE
Monday 14 March 1000hrs-1300hrs MASVINGO Flamboyant Hotel
Tuesday 15 March 1000hrs-1300hrs MUTARE Mutare Hall
Wednesday 16 March

 

 1000hrs -1300hrs MARONDERA Hope/Fay Hotel
Thursday 17 March 1100-1330hrs BINDURA Hala Hotel
Friday 18 March 1000hrs-1400hrs HARARE Ambassador Hotel

Written Submissions and Queries

Parliament’s notice of the public hearings [attached] deals fully with how to make written submissions on the Bill [including by email] and to which officers of Parliament to address queries.

Veritas Documents Available

The following relevant documents are available on the Veritas website via the links indicated:

Health Service Act [link]

The Bill [link]

Veritas summary of the effect of the Bill and comments on it in Bill Watch /2022 [link].

