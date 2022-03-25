7:15 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: So it’s official, Zimbabweans doesn’t have a head of state, but only a political party president!

When I listened to president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, at a rally in Chitungwiza a few days ago, declaring that his government would neither consider or address any concerns and grievances brought before them by elected opposition parliamentary and local government representatives - as extremely disturbing as such a reckless statement was - I cautiously dismissed this as some excitable playing to the gallery, characteristic of mere political posturing.