15:01 by CITE Have your say: The truth, reality behind voter apathy in Matabeleland

A divided opposition, a fatigued electorate who have lost hope in the prospects of the country turning for the better since 1980, including wishes by the Zanu PF ruling party to stay in power ‘forever’ are some of the reasons why many young people in Matabeleland region are disengaged from civic processes and not registering to vote in their numbers.