Thieves Get away with Over US$1.2 million Cash at Lobels Biscuits

Lobels Biscuits is a confectionery manufacturing company in Bulawayo’s Belmont Industrial sites.
The robbery has been confirmed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, ZRP, spokesperson for Bulawayo Province Abedinico Ncube.
“Unknown suspects broke into the Lobels Buscuits company offices in Belmont and proceeded to the accounts office where they broke a safe and stole cash amounting to US$79 819, ZAR16 739 959, Botswana Pula 950, ZWL$119 266 and an HP 250 Laptop valued at US$400.” He said.
Insp. Ncube said that so far no arrests had been made and investigations were underway.
He urged business entities to stop keeping large amounts of money in their premises.
“As police we continue to urge people who operate businesses to utilise banking facilities in light of an increase in cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft.”
The business community and citizenry at large have long lost confidence in the country’s banking system after government raided their nostril accounts.
In recent past the government has placed stringent conditions on business who need to purchase raw materials from outside the country’s borders.
Most business thus, buy from their suppliers outside the normal banking channels.
The ZRP did not say if the premises were guarded at the time of the robbery.