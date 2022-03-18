10:26 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Without any democracy and equality on the international stage how can we expect any different on national level?

As the Russian callous and brutal invasion of its western neighbor Ukraine becomes more deadly and devastating, and takes on an even darker diabolical tone, as each day passes - with the latest reports of missile attacks on the eastern city of Lviv - should the world be particularly shocked with this apparent increase (especially over the past century) of the powerful using their might to ride roughshod over the weaker and vulnerable?