by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: ZANU PF criticism of local authorities sounds just as "hateful and confrontational" as they accuse CCC of opposing government!

The ZANU PF regime has never relented on its accusations of the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party of supposedly always being in the habit of criticizing the government, instead of cooperating for the greater good of the country.