ZEC misconduct creating ground for disputed elections

Concern is high that ZEC officials continue to act in favour of the ruling party, Zanu PF and this continues to create an uneven playing ground ahead of the March 26 by-elections and the 2023 national elections.
Recently, ZEC was exposed for illegally transferring 170 000 voters and despite the Electoral Act mandating the elections body to keep the public updated on electoral processes, including changes to the voters’ roll, ZEC insists they are only accountable to Parliament.
On March 9, 2022, ZEC announced that they had contracted Fidelity Printers and Printflow, all government institutions, to print ballot papers for the March 26, 2022 by elections. According to the Election Resource Centre (ERC), this is a serious anomaly as the printing should have been tendered and stakeholders ought to have been consulted.
Over the years, ZEC has been accused of rigging elections and calls continue to grow for the disbandment of ZEC.
Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Spokesperson, Obert Masaraure said ZEC has proved beyond doubt that they can no longer be trusted to preside over credible polls.
"The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has lost credibility and can no longer be trusted to run free and fair elections in Zimbabwe. The Commission has proven to be a loyal lap dog of the ZANU PF regime. ZEC has failed to defend itself from the credible allegations of voters roll manipulation raised by Team Pachedu. The commission must be cleansed if Zimbabwe is to hold credible elections," said Masaraure.