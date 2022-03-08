Zimbabwe by-elections weekly monitoring report 28 February – 6 March 2022

This report covers the period 28 February to 6 March 2022. The report focuses on documented incidents of politically-motivated organised violence and torture (OVT) in the run-up to the 26 March 2022 by-elections. Information contained in this report was obtained through on-sight monitoring of rallies by Forum officers and cases documented by its members.
General atmosphere:
The week was characterised by a continued rise in political activity, with a series of by-election campaign rallies being scheduled. Violence has not decreased; rather, the week was marked by several violent attacks, particularly on opposition supporters by suspected ZANU- PF supporters.
Table 1 below details political rallies conducted.
|POLITICAL PARTY
|DATE
|VENUE
|CCC
|28 February
|Chitungwiza
|ZANU PF
|4 March
|Chegutu, Mashonaland West
|ZANU PF
|5 March
|Tshefunye Busines Centre, Tsholotsho
|CCC
|5 March
|White City Stadium, Bulawayo
|CCC
|6 March
|Mkoba Stadium, Gweru
Emerging issues
Attempted hijacking of CCC member funeral
On Tuesday 1 March 2022, CCC candidate for Mbizo constituency, Settlement Chikwinya was chased away by suspected State agents from the funeral of Mboneni Ncube, a CCC supporter. Ncube died on 27 February from injuries sustained when he was stabbed three times on his back by ZANU PF supporters at a rally addressed by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa at Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre on the same day. Suspected State agents in three Isuzu trucks chased Chikwinya and other CCC members away from Ncube’s funeral. The suspected State agents also intimidated the family to denounce Ncube’s membership with the opposition party. However, CCC later presided over Ncube’s burial on 4 March in Vungu, Midlands province. The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, an NGO member, released a statement condemning the acts of violence that took place at the CCC Kwekwe rally.
Summary of violations:
Assaults
- On Monday, 28 February 2022, Sam Katsambira, an Epworth Ward 2 Dhonoro resident was ambushed by 10 suspected ZANU PF supporters at Musasa open area near Domboramwari Clinic. The ZANU PF supporters forced him to chant their party’s slogan, accusing him of being a CCC supporter. They assaulted him after he failed to chant the slogans. Sam reported the matter at Epworth Police Station but the police refused to open a docket, urging him to seek medical treatment first. Sam had sustained severe injuries on his leg. He was eventually furnished with a letter to seek medical assistance at Sally Mugabe Hospital. His attackers threatened to kill him if he proceeds with his plans to file a report to the police.
- On 28 February 2022, seven CCC members were allegedly assaulted by suspected ZANU PF youths in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza soon after attending a rally addressed by CCC vice-chairperson, Job Sikhala. The seven were severely injured and the Forum intervened through the provision of medical assistance.
- On Tuesday, 3 March 2022, four men armed with a gun, machetes, and axes attacked CCC vice-president Tendai Biti’s home. They assaulted Biti’s security guards but left without taking anything. Biti’s mother and other workers were not attacked. The CCC vice-president was not at home during the attack. Biti is the CCC candidate for Harare East in the 26 March by-elections. The CCC says it suspects ZANU PF was behind the attack.
Harassment
On 28 February 2022, Exabio Chisakuwana, a CCC supporter was harassed by suspected ZANU PF supporters at Gazebo Shopping Centre, Mabvuku. He was only served from the attack because he was still recovering from wounds sustained during an assault by the same group of people three weeks ago while on his way going to his Damofalls home from Zimbabwe Grounds, Highfields where he had attended the launch of CCC.
Arson
A CCC Bindura ward 12 candidate, Oswell Shambare’s house was torched by suspected ZANU PF supporters during the night of 5 March. Shambare had hosted a CCC youth meeting at his home during the day. No one was injured in the attack.
Indecent searches
CCC supporters entering the White City Stadium for a rally by the party leader Nelson Chamisa on 5 February were subjected to inappropriate touching by the party’s security personnel during searches for objects that could be used to perpetrate violence although men were searching men while women searched women.
Case Update
Thirteen CCC members arrested for staging a car rally in Harare CBD on 18 February were finally granted bail by the Harare Magistrate Court on 28 February after the intervention of the Forum.
Impact of COVID-19 on elections:
COVID-19 regulations continue to be flouted during campaign rallies where large crowds gather in settings that do not allow for social distancing and where hand sanitisation of each of the thousands of party supporters in attendance is practically difficult to implement. Hundreds of political party supporters have also been spotted without face masks or improperly wearing them.
Conclusion:
The Forum continues to call for political tolerance and condemns the use of violence by all political parties and public members.