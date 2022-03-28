8:46 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabweans loudly rejected ZANU PF’s half-baked two-bit so-called “development”!

Although results of the recently-held parliamentary and local government by-elections were anything but surprising, with the romping to victory of the CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change) in 22 out of the 28 seats for grabs - the biggest embarrassment was, however, saved for the ruling ZANU PF, whose false promises, and ruinous policies, clearly failed to sway the vote in their favor.