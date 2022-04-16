16.4.2022 2:06
by CITE

35 ZCC members perish in Chipinge bus accident

Thirty-five members of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) died while 75 others were injured when a bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident between Chimanimani and Chipinge districts, Thursday night.
 Pic: Tamuka Charakupa

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident Saturday morning, saying the victims were travelling to their Mbungo shrine in Bikita for Easter gatherings.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 5km peg along Jopa-Skyline Rd, Chimanimani last night at around 2200hours, where a Charles Luwanga bus which had 106 ZCC church members went out of the road and fell into a gorge,” the ZRP confirmed.

“As a result of the accident, 35 people died while 71 others were injured. The bodies of the victims were taken to Chipinge Hospital for post-mortem while the injured were referred to the same institution for treatment, with 13 being critically injured.”

