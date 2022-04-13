12:26 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: As Zimbabweans die due to government incompetence we have leaders who force us to celebrate the non-existent

Each day I go through the motions of watching the state-controlled broadcaster ZBC News - not because I necessarily enjoy the sub-standard productions, or believe the lies and deceit spewed on a regular basis, without even showing an ounce of shame - but, being the only local channel available in the country, would not want to miss anything happening.