BILL WATCH: PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES

Monday 11th, Tuesday 12th and Thursday 14th April 2022
There will be committee meetings open to attendance by members of the public as observers this week. The meeting will be on Monday 11th, Tuesday 12th April and Thursday 14th April 2022 and be either virtual or physical or hybrid (virtual and physical), as follows:
Monday 11th April at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services
Physical meeting
Venue: Committee Room 2
Oral evidence from the Permanent Secretaries of the following Ministries:
- Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage
- Local Government and Public Works
- Finance and Economic Development
on the performance of the Contractor for the new Central Registry Building.
Monday 11th April at 2 pm
Portfolio Committee: ICT, Postal and Courier Services
Virtual meeting
Oral evidence from (1) the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services and (2) the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe [POTRAZ] on Internet access and affordability in Zimbabwe.
Tuesday 12th April at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement
Physical meeting
Venue: Senate Chamber
Oral evidence from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) on (1) their preparedness for the 2022 Tobacco Marketing Season and (2) update on the prices of tobacco for the current season, including mode of payment for farmers and challenges in the tobacco industry.
Thursday 14th April at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Portfolio Committee: Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation
Hybrid of virtual meeting and physical meeting
Venue of physical meeting: Committee Room 1
Oral evidence from the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation on:
1) a petition from the National Association of Youth Organisations (NAYO) on the need for Government to reconsider the proposed Re-introduction of the National Youth Service Programme; and
2) an update on the current state of football developments in the country.
Portfolio Committee: Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
Physical meeting
Venue: National Assembly chamber
Oral evidence from Mr S. Mhlanga regarding his petition on the need for Constitutional Provision to be made for Proportional Representation for War Veterans.
How to Follow Virtual Open Meetings on the ZOOM Platform
For assistance in following the proceedings in virtual open meetings on the ZOOM platform as observers, interested persons should contact the following for the meeting ID and passcode:
Parliament’s Public Relations Office, Tel: +263 242 700181-6 or +263 242 252936 – 55.
No Public Consultations / Hearings This Week
There are NO public consultations or hearings scheduled for this week.
