7:45 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Even ZANU PF “denigrated” the country and called for “crippling sanctions” that hurt ordinary citizens!

Whenever I mention my watching of the state-controlled broadcaster ZBC (Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation) - albeit, grudgingly and under insufferable strain, due to the nature of the deplorable workmanship, as well as unforgivable shameless bias - there are always those who are shocked as to why I still have time for such nonsense.