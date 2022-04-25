10:12 by Victor Chimbamu Have your say: Linda Shaba won a nail biting game which won the tournament in a blitz ending which could have gone either way.

Danmore Mashava is the winner of the 2022 edition of the Easter Open Development section sector with an astonishing perfect score. He won $30 for his efforts. He won all the six games which they played from the 17th to the 18th of April. He never looked back after he completed the first day with a perfect score after whitewashing His opponents. He shrugged off stiff competition from the likes of Chindiya Kudzaishe, Chitakunye Roland, Mhako Tawanda, Sichoni Learnmore and Muringayi Anotidaishe who were all tied on second position with 5 points, a full point behind the winner! The second placed players won $20 for their efforts in this field of 58 players.This was an exciting tournament with a flavor of girls who were also defeating some boys in exciting fashion. Mhungu Matifadzashe was the best performing girl who scored 4 points out of 6 games played followed by Nicole Chibvuri who had 3.5 points. The two girls walked away with $10 each. The Arbiter for the section was yours truly and the games went on well though there were some incidences which were dealt with in a professional manner. Doctor Valentine Pasipanodya came from a devastating loss, draw then to a penultimate historical win against the tournament leader Woman Candidate Master Refiloe Hazel Mudodo in the final round. Refiloe only needed a draw in the final round to claim a sole lead unlike the loss she suffered to share the first position with Valentine Pasipanodya. Valentine lost to Ropafadzo Dube before drawing to WCM Kudzanayi Charinda. Refiloe had a fascinating tournament after defeating one of the tournament’s favorites Linda Shaba, Colleta Wakuruwarehwa, WCM Mawire are some of the prolife names which she defeated. Valentine opined that, she wanted a draw against Refiloe and she didn’t expect to win the game, if she was offered a draw she was to agree in a drawn position. This is her first major Open tournament win and is historic after the tournament leader had let it slip through her fingers. Eventually the winners had 5.5 points out of 7.Refiloe had to play a second fiddle position coming joint first but second on buccholzz. The final standings for the ladies was a photo finish in third position players tied with 5 points. The quartet of Linda Shaba, WCM Charinda Kudzanayi,WCM Mawire Rumbidzai and Makwena Christine all scored five points out of 7 games played.