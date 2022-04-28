Malema strikes at the heart of Mnangagwa

Speaking at the Freedom Day celebration in Tshwane on Wednesday, Malema said, “Mnangagwa is a s clueless like (Cyril) Ramaphosa. They are Siamese twins. We are making a plea to all Zimbabweans living in South Africa that when you are here you are home and feel at home.
“When they are elections go and vote and remove that nonsense and come back if you want. The people of Zimbabwe must rise and go to vote for a proper government in Zimbabwe. Let’s help each other so that we become one big happy family”
Malema urged Zimbabweans not to be comfortable in South Africa but to take active role in transforming their country.
"Let's not become comfortable and forget we have a duty to deliver a progressive government that will respect human rights because a progressive and prosperous Zimbabwe is a solution to the problems of South Africa because we want to help Africans who are helping themselves." Malema added.