11:16 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Old habits die hard

DEAR President Emmerson Mnangagwa Your Excellency, as Bulawayo hosted the 42nd independence anniversary, one thing for certain is that there was apparent resentment all over. Ordinarily, there was supposed to be merriment. But, the unsettled Gukurahundi massacres cast a dark cloud that stretched far and wide, well beyond the City of Kings and Queens.