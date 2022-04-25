Shaba wins Women and Girls in Chess tournament

She was the toast of the day as he won the chess tournament hosted
during the weekend at Joina City.
This final round saw the meeting of top players. The pneultiname
round featured National Champion and Zim Open Champion, Charinda
Kudzanayi and Linda Shaba with 5 points and 6 points respectively.
Their game drew and Shaba won
the tournament eventually with 6.5 points out of 7 games played.
Mawire Rumbidzai played against Muyambiri Edith. Rumbidzai Mawire won
her final game against Edith Muyambiri in a pulsating fashion.Mawire
played with the white pieces while Edith played black. The two
scholars one from Dominican Convent, while the other one is from
Christ Ministries high School. Rumbi is doing her Ordinary level while
Edith is doing her Advanced level. Eventually Rumbi finished with 5.5
points out of 7 games played. Zengeni Paidaishe was paired against
Wakuruwarehwa Colleta, while Ndou Tatenda and Dube Ropafadzo square of
during the final round.
The winner Linda Shaba walked away with US 150 for coming first
followed by a four way tie on second position. Colleta Wakuruwarehwa,
Charinda Kudzanayi, Rumbidzai Mawire and Ndou Tatenda all finished
with 5.5 points collecting a cool US $50.
The quartet were the ones trailing the leader by one full point.
Nokutenda Madzingwa was the best under 16 girl who scored 4 points and
won a consolation prize of US $30, followed by Zvarebwa Grace who was
the best under 12 player scoring 3.5 points out
of 7 games played. The players under 10 got some chocolates and this
motivated them a lot. They were thrilled by these consolation prizes
such that the seniors
The Zimbabwe Chess Federation in conjunction with Young Chess Masters
hosted a two day chess event dubbed Women and girls Chess
Open. The tournament ran from the 2nd to the third of April at the
Joina City on the fourth floor. The tournament attracted top women chess
players
who included the National Champion Woman Fide Master-Elect Kudzanayi
Charinda, Colleta Wakuruwarehwa, Tatenda Zengeni, Paidaishe Zengeni
and Linda
Shaba and the young Woman Candidate Master Rumbidzai Mawire who upset
Tatenda Zengeni in round four on the day the event began. Colleta also
defeated her
perennial rival Kudzanayi Charinda in round four in a pulsating
encounter which was full of explosives.
The tournament was bankrolled by Fide Trainer Takawira Erick, Bismarck
Bhobhojani , Young Chess Masters and Zimbabwe Chess Federation. IA
Simbarashe Murimi was the Chief Arbiter assisted by Mukundwa Walter
and Fungiraiyini Chiweshe.