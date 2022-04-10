9:47 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: So do Zimbabwe authorities regard American George Floyd more important than fellow Zimbabweans being killed in South Africa?

Who can forget the furore and excitement by the Zimbabwe government, and their always loyal poodles both in shady two-men organizations, and social media trolls - who are always on the ready to parrot and defend anything propagated by the ruling elite, no matter how ridiculous or indefensible - after the brutal killing, by means of choking, of African American George Perry Floyd, at the hands of white US police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota?