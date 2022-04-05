Spencer Masango wins a chess tournament in Botswana

The tournament included the top seed Timothy ‘Komodo’ Kabwe who was the tournament favourite. However the two players had a final showdown in the seven round tournament. They met while they all had 5.5 points in the final round and their game was the decider for the tournament. Spencer Masango prevailed, winning against Komodo with the black pieces.
Eventually Spencer won, finishing with 6.5 points out of the 7 games played in this tournament. This is the second time the player has won a tournament in this foreign soil against the Batswana and the Zambians who went out to play in this tournament after a showing at the Zone 4.5 chess tournament which was hosted by Lesotho sometime last month.
Spencer in a Minerva T-shirt holding his trophy after being the best player of the tournament.