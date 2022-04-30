Stolen car crashes into electricity pole, plunges suburb into darkness

Bulawayo Police Spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said the suspect Ngqabutho Sibanda has since been charged with negligent driving.
“We confirm that accident, what we know is that it was a sole part, Ngqabutho Sibanda aged 21 years who is yet to produce a driver’s license,” said Inspector Ncube
He said Sibanda was driving along an unknown road in Old Luveve when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a transformer.
The three passengers were injured and taken to Mpilo Hospital for treatment.
Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) Acting Western Region General Manager Lloyd Jaji said the transformer would need to be replaced.
“The structure was totally damaged so we have to supply a new structure,” said Jaji.
“It is difficult to tell when people will have electricity because we will have to buy material because we did not have the material in stock so we have to get material first and install, it’s like we are starting from scratch.”