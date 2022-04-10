The rise of Rumbidzai Mawire

The tournament was a first of its own kind
which showed the girl’s and ladies talent which was latent. Edith
Muyambiri lost to Rumbidzai Mawire in the final round resulting in her
historic 5.5 points out of the 7 games they played in the 60/60 games
which they played in a conducive Fide conditions under the Arbitration
of Simbabrashe Murimi the seasoned International Arbiter who was
assisted by Walter Mkundwa and Fungi Chiweshe. The tournament was a
well run and organised one and it produced some scintillating games
which also showed that in the ladies section there is no perennial
winner as the top seed failed to live up to expectations by winning
the tournament.
WFM- Elect Kudzanayi Charinda found the going tough
and she eventually came second tied with the likes of Rumbidzai Mawire
after the winner Linda Shaba walked with 6.5 points out of 7 games
played with her only draw coming from her rival Kudzanayi Charinda in
the final round of the tournament.
Colleta Wakuruwarehwa was also
among the players with 5.5 points so was Ttaenda Ndou making them a
quartet of players with 5.5 points. The tournament was not a walk-in
the part it was real fighting chess from the ladies as they prepare
for Easter Open which will be held at the same venue Joina City where
this Girls and Women Chess tournament was held.