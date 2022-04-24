Uhuru Kenyatta Cancels Visit To Zimbabwe

Kenyatta was scheduled to officially open the 2022 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) to be held from April 26 to 30.
However, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana, revealed that Kenyatta is no longer coming to Zimbabwe. Mangwana tweeted:
President [Emmerson Mnangagwa] announced that President Kenyatta is no longer coming for the ZITF as there is national bereavement in Kenya following the death of former President Mwai Kibaki.
President Kibaki was Kenya’s 3rd President and an ally of the late President Jomo Kenyatta.
The City of Bulawayo had resolved to honour Kenyatta by renaming one of its streets to his name during the visit to Zimbabwe.
Bulawayo City Council councillors identified three possible streets, that is, Hillside Road from Samuel Parirenyatwa to Cecil Avenue, 12th Avenue Extension from Samuel Parirenyatwa to Cecil Avenue and Banff Road towards Hillside Dams, for consideration.
Meanwhile, Kibaki, who served as Kenya’s third president from 2002 to 2013, died on the night of Thursday, 21 April aged 90.
Kibaki ended the late President Daniel Arap Moi’s more than two decades’ rule in 2002 when he took over power.