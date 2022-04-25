WATCH | Zimbabwe Economy | WFP predicts food shortages

It says this will be brought on by an economic meltdown, price increases and poor agriculture harvest.
The cost of basic commodities in Zimbabwe suddenly shot up this week worsening the plight of already cash-strapped citizens.
The WFP says although there are no current food shortages in Zimbabwe its predicting that problems lie ahead.
It says too much rainfall affected the expected good agriculture harvest.
In 2021 the WFP said Zimbabwe had bumper harvest but 2.9 million people were still left in need of food aid.
Economists says the current wave of increases will worsen the plight of the poor.
Meanwhile President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government blames the economic downturn on sanctions imposed by the West two decades ago.
Watch the video above for more details on this story.