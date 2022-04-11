8:27 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: ZBC employees should learn that a dog used to hunt down other animals is always given leftovers!

I never revel in others people's misery and suffering - since, due to the same compassion that drives me to fearlessly stand up, and speak out for oppressed and unjustly-treated Zimbabweans - I similarly feel empathy even for those used as tools in this repressive state machinery.