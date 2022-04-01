10:54 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabwe post-election victimization proves folly of celebrating dependency-based half-baked “empowerment”

In my engagements with some ZANU PF diehard supporters - who go out of their way attempting to convince me that Zimbabwe was truly on a "developmental trajectory", mainly through government or ruling party so-called "empowerment programs" - I never relent on my assertion...there is never any "empowerment" when its dependency-based.