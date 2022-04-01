1.4.2022 13:57
Zimbabwe takes back land seized from white settlers and given to Blacks

Trying to undo horrific economic downturn that resulted from Robert Mugabe's land reform program
Squatters took over many of the white-owned farms during the reform period. PHOTO BY ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
A large commercial farm sits fallow in the countryside west of Bulawayo in 2008. The government sanctioned former war veterans and ruling party loyalists to invade and occupy white-owned farms.
A large commercial farm sits fallow in the countryside west of Bulawayo in 2008. The government sanctioned former war veterans and ruling party loyalists to invade and occupy white-owned farms. PHOTO BY JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES, FILE

Today, farmers whose land lies idle and those who own multiple farms will lose land, Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka told AFP. It will be given to Black farmers left without from earlier rounds of reform, he said.

“We have allocated 99 percent of the land,” Masuka said, “and the land I am currently allocating to those on the waiting list is land I am taking from Blacks, allocating to Blacks.”

The government will not repossess productive farms, he added.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Vangelis Haritatos told AFP that government will allow former white commercial farmers to return to some farms through joint ventures. And some 1,000 white farmers have already returned to the fields.

“We don’t have a set criterion as government,” he said. “What we want is fairness for everyone.”

