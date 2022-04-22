14:28 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabweans in diaspora not cash cows but should have their democratic rights respected!

There was much excitement in the corridors of power when it became apparent that diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe had surpassed the US$1.4 billion mark in 2021 - virtually meaning that a huge chunk of our country's economy was being sustained by our relatives and friends who were now living abroad.