8:19 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Are the real “EDiots” in Zimbabwe not we who know are being oppressed but choose not to stand up for ourselves?

I am intrigued with the manner in which we, in Zimbabwe, love to always throw barbs at those who blindly support the ruling ZANU PF party, who appear to accept and celebrate the mediocrity and frivolity that the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa regime packages as "development" - even going as far as labeling them, "EDiots", as a play on the president's initials.