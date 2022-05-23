8:10 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: At least Rhodesians tried to break free from colonial Britain yet independent Zimbabwe leaders eagerly defending Chinese colonialism!

I love comparing life in colonial Rhodesia vis a vis independent Zimbabwe - as those are the only two epochs we have known ever since the establishment of the modern day unitary state between the Zambezi and Limpopo rivers after its occupation by the British in 1890.