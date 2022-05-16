Catholic University to take university learning online

Tadiwa Madava – Harare, Zimbabwe.
Speaking at the University’s 19th Graduation Ceremony at its Harare campus recently, the Rector and Vice Chancellor, Professor Ranga Zinyemba, said the University is considering establishing a new blended omnibus learning centre which will specialise in online learning and teaching.
Reaching students throughout the world
“Teaching and learning online has increased the University’s footprint globally as students attend lecturers from wherever they are in the world. The University is exploring the establishment of a new learning centre which we will call the blended omnibus learning centre, specialising in online teaching and learning,” said Professor Zinyemba.
The Vice Chancellor said the Faculty of Education, Social Sciences and Humanities (FESSH) has already started using the blended omnibus teaching and learning delivery methods to enrol students from across the borders in Mozambique, Eswatini and South Africa.
Growth with Catholic University
Over the past nine years, the University has increased its enrolment from a mere 280 to 3000 students, guided by the theme, Growth with Catholic University.
Opened in 1999, the ‘fairly young’ University has established campuses in all the country’s 8 Catholic dioceses. This year, it began the construction of a chapel and the innovation hub buildings, among other developments.
Chancellor and Archbishop of Harare, Robert Christopher Ndlovu, capped 529 students from four faculties.
Also attending the graduation were Bishop Raphael Ncube, the Bishop of Hwange, and Archbishop Paolo Rudelli, the Apostolic Nuncio to Zimbabwe.
(In Touch – Jesuit Communication)