10:15 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: If ED genuinely “listening president” he should engage ordinary citizens in open debate, discussions, and dialogue!

Could there be anything more painful than watching other countries prospering, and their people happy - with their leaders freely engaging the citizenry in open dialogue, debate and discussion relating to their welfare and wellbeing - whilst, my own Zimbabwe continues on its freefall into a dark horrifying abyss of economic ruination, and a leadership that fears coming face to face with those who mandated them to lead, and are suffering the brunt of those in power's actions?