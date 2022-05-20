8:40 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Is it just naivety or simply greed that drives POLAD to believe lamely sitting around table with corrupt power-greedy regime will yield results?

A few years ago, a dear cousin of mine - who worked quite closely with the then president Robert Gabriel Mugabe, especially in the health sector (having held top positions in both government, and the WHO [World Health Organization]) - phoned me excitedly informing me that the long-time ruler had been asking her about me, since he knew that her maiden name was, "Mbofana".